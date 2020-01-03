Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues



We are tracking more heavy rain sweeping across Kentucky today.

Soaking rains passed over Kentucky yesterday. Those rounds of rain are not finished with us yet. I am not saying today will be a total washout, but it will be close. I do think that some of the bands will be lighter at times. By the time it is all said and done, we will probably pick up around 1-3" in southern & eastern Kentucky. This is an area that is more susceptible to flooding in a standard setup. As we know, this isn't normal since we just picked up 2-4" this past weekend when the extra saturation is considered you run into a heightened threat for high water.

Another wave will keep the rain going for parts of Saturday. It will not be an all-day RAIN event. The reason? It ends as some snow. Wintry weather will take control at the end of this system. We could see some slushy accumulations from this part of the system.

It is action-packed from here on out. After this round ends, another round will blow in on Tuesday. We'll track another chance of rain and snow. After that one exits, another follows it by the end of the week. Mother Nature just pushed the gas pedal to the floor, and we all need to hold on tightly!

Have a great day!