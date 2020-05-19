Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain threat continues



It is another wet day for us! Round of showers & thunderstorms will be sweeping through the region today. Many of us could pick up a couple of extra inches of rainfall by the time this ends. Some of the final two-day totals will come in around 3-5 inches on the higher end. Just be careful when riding around low-lying areas that are next so water. It could lead to all kinds of issues.

While the chance of rain doesn't just stop with today's Flash Flood Watch expiration, I do think the back-to-back heavy rainmakers will ease some. There will be long calm periods during the next few rainy days. The threat of showers & storms will be constant; however, the rain coverage will not.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!