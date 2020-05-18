Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain threat could lead to high water issues



This pattern is soaked! An area of low pressure will keep rain passing through our skies for a few days. Showers & thunderstorms could lead to highwater problems over the next few days. It is one of those situations where we could see 1 to 3 inches of total rainfall between today and tomorrow. Some of you might even reach higher totals. Those low-lying and flood-prone areas will have a better chance to face issues.

This won't be the end of it. I think this same system will keep us wet for a few days. The low will not move very much at all, and it will keep us wet for days! I think it won't be as heavy by the end of the week, but we have daily chances for the remainder of the week.

As far as temperatures are concerned, you find thermometers running below normal for the rest of the week. I think by the time we reach the weekend, we could see a rally.

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

