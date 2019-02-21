Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain threat returns soon

All of us will see a dry period today. It will not last very long at all! Another round of rain will be sweeping in tonight. At first, this rain will not be very heavy. During the overnight hours and early morning on Friday the rain will increase. We will likely see it hangout south of I-64 for most of the day.

The full wave of energy will be passing just to our northwest this weekend. My mind hasn't changed on potential impacts of this system.

Here's a breakdown of the weekend threat:

- A strong storm system will bring high winds & heavy rain

- Storms could reach severe criteria

- Trees could be blown down

- More high water issues

- Power outages possible

We could see some very serious flood issues from this system. Think about what many areas have picked up already. Add in some more heavy rain and the flood threat goes into a whole new level of intensity.

We'll be watching it closely.