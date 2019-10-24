Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rain will sweep across Kentucky this weekend

As the weekend gets closer, it is looking more and more like a very wet one!

A big slug of moisture will push a round of showers & storms into Kentucky on Friday night. Most of what we see at that point will be some scattered stuff. The real push of moisture won't get here until we reach the overnight hours. Any significant dry time won't exist! These heavier rounds of rain will keep pressing through the region until Sunday morning.

Some individual thoughts on this system:

- The widespread stuff will enter our area during the overnight/early morning Saturday.

- Rainfall totals will range from 1" to 3" with 3" to 5" on the extreme side. All of that falls by the time it ends Sunday.

- Most of that range will fall on Saturday.

The pattern will settle down again for the first part of the week. The quiet time will not last very long! Some of the elements that are trying to come together, make it look fascinating for the week of Halloween. That is all I will say about it, for now!

Have a TERRIFIC Thursday!

