Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rains heighten flood threat

This is a very messy situation! Rains that we pick up today will keep this super wet pattern going strong. The ground is already full of water. All of this rain will keep the high water and mudslide threat running high. Soil is just like a sponge and it can absorb a tremendous amount of rain... until it can't take anymore. I think that is where we are right now.

Our pattern will calm down for Thursday. Rounds of heavy rain will begin to develop again on Thursday night. It continues into Friday morning, but it isn't the heavy stuff. Those rounds will get going again on Friday night and Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of the weekend threat:

- A strong storm system will bring high winds & heavy rain

- Storms could reach severe criteria

- Trees could be blown down

- More high water issues

- Power outages possible

By the time it is all said and done we could see 3"-6" of total rainfall. That means that this February could crack the Top Ten Wettest for the second year in a row. Last year was the wettest on record with 10.13" of rainfall.