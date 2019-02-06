Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rains roll across Kentucky



A frontal boundary will be hanging out right over top of us. As long as it is here, you can expect the pattern to be very unsettled. Several rounds of showers & even some storms will be moving through the region today and tomorrow. In general, we will see rainfall totals around 2-4" by Thursday night. I do think that some areas could see more than that range suggests. If we see numbers like that, we will definitely run into some high water issues out there.

The system will finally move out by early on Friday morning. Out a head of it, you will see highs run around 65-70. For many folks, that has the potential to be a record. It might just be a record-tying event, but it is still a record!

As it clears out of town, our highs will drop from the 65-70 degree range to the 30-35 degree range. That drop will happen in a matter of hours. At 11pm Thursday night it could still be around 65 and by Friday at 6am it will be around 35. An incredible temperature drop!

It's about to get soggy around here!