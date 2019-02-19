Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Heavy rounds of rain track in soon



After the wintry mix moves through the region, we will begin tracking some very heavy rain. Those rains will lead to swollen creeks, streams and water over flood prone areas. Eight inches of rain has fallen since January 1st. We are about to see another 3-6 inches by this weekend. This puts us on track to see some real high water issues. Another ongoing issue has been the mudslides and rock slides. All of this heavy rain will keep those issues heightened.

Once the first round of heavy rain ends on Thursday, another will replace it! Several more rounds of heavy rain will be passing through the region on Friday through Sunday. This will be a messy run in the world of weather.