Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Here comes the heat

After tracking a more Fall-like feel, we are about to see the heat increase in a big way. It looks like highs will reach the upper 80s to right around 90 this afternoon. There could be a few showers or storms develop. Once again, most of you will remain all dry!

I think 90 degrees or higher happens through the middle of next week. I believe we have a few chances to break record highs. We will dance all over the low 90s and in some cases, that is all we will need for records.

A significant shift in the pattern will arrive at the end of next week. A potent cold front will sweep in and bring highs tumbling down the thermometer. There is a chance that by the end of the week, highs will only be in the mid and upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!