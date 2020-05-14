Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Here comes the heat



We have been hovering below normal for several days now. A warm front brings a surge in temperatures. Most of us will see our highs reach the mid and upper-70s by the afternoon hours. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm develop for some of you, but I think most will stay dry.

Over the next few days, rounds of showers & thunderstorms will be developing along a frontal boundary in the atmosphere. The front will not be able to make it through Kentucky. It gets held up by an area of high pressure that will be blocking the front from moving all the way through Kentucky. Until we can get it through the "wall" in the atmosphere, we will be stuck with daily storm chances.

This will cave-in and a front will finally pass through our skies. It just takes until the second half of the weekend for that to happen.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

