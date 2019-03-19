Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Here comes the warmth



We are out a head of another system here in Kentucky. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s today. I think it is even more important that we are still dry! These dry days will continue through the middle of the week. A system will drop in on us and bring a shower maker for late Wednesday. Most of you will see better rain chances on Thursday.

Generally, temperatures will stay on the warmer side. We might take a little dip with those light showers and clouds on Thursday. Highs will recover on Friday. I think we see those highs come in around the mid 50s. We generally see highs in the mid and upper 50s for this time of year and that's exactly what happens here.

The first weekend of Spring will include highs in the 60s.

Have a great day!