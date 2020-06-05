Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Humidity shows signs of slipping



We have had tropical air in place for a couple of days and we aren't even close to the worst part of Summer. This stuff is tough! Fortunately, we will get a little break as the weekend gets rolling. Late tonight and early tomorrow a front will run across Kentucky. It should trigger more storms, but it will also bring better air with it.

As it stands now, I think that most hours of Saturday look a lot dryer. I am not saying it is like that all day long, but certainly for the afternoon and evening hours. During this time we will begin to see the new dry airmass sinking in and running the show.

Enjoy Sunday and Monday because both of those days are rain-free. They won't be as refreshing as last weekend, but close enough!

The impact of what's left of Cristobal is something we will be watching. As of this moment, I think that we will see rains from it. You are looking at more than a week before it would even push any rain into Kentucky. We will be keeping an eye on it!

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!