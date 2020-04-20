Jim Caldwell's Forecast | It's about to get active again



This week's pattern is fully loaded with rounds of showers & even some storms. Most of us should be free and clear of any rain today. It even looks like we could make a nice run well into the 60s for highs.

The first cold front of the new work week will be here on Tuesday. It brings a better chance of showers to the region. I do not think that we see anything significant from this system. However, it will take the wind out of our sails for a solid warm-up. Don't get me wrong, we are still milder for a few days. Our problem is that it will not be around the entire week.

Another decent round of showers & storms will be here on Thursday. This is another shot of widespread showers & storms. We will find another push rolling through the region on Friday night and into Saturday. It is a loaded pattern!

It is another Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

