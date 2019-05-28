Jim Caldwell's Forecast | July-like streak is about to run out of steam

You will get all the feels of Summer again this afternoon. Showers & thunderstorm chances will be on the lower side. You will see those storms come together better on Wednesday. So most of you will stay on the dry side.

A front will drop awfully close on Wednesday. It will be in an area close enough to trigger some strong to severe storms. As of this writing, we are already under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather on Wednesday. It could get upgraded as we get closer.

The system driving in here for Thursday/Friday will bring about a change to the airmass. This Summer surge will back off in a big way. High temperatures will fall from 85-90 to around 78-83.

Have a great day!