Jim Caldwell's Forecast | June feel continues today & tomorrow



When you look at US radar images today and tomorrow, you will find most activity rotates around Kentucky. We will remain mostly dry, while those other states around us will feature showers & storms. It looks like states to our west could see severe weather and heavy rounds of rain. Folks in Kentucky will see mainly dry conditions with temps in the low to mid-80s. Another day with a June-like feel.

Showers & storm chances will increase on Thursday. That's when we will see more widespread storms move through the region. There is a chance that some of those storms will be a little on the strong side Thursday. Since we will be making a significant change in the atmosphere, with a frontal boundary, we could see some fireworks.

Both the Oaks & Derby will likely feature more showers & thunderstorms. I do not think that it is a total washout, but it will be very wet for those events. If you are planning to attend, be prepared for a lot of mud!

Have a great day!