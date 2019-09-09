Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Late Summer surge



We are about to see highs reach the upper 80s and low 90s for some of you. This comes after a very comfortable weekend. These numbers will jump up the thermometer Tuesday, but a more impressive look arrives later in the week.

A warm front will pass right over us. When this happens, you can expect an increase in both the heat & humidity!

There could be a few showers develop on Wednesday. That is right after the warm front moves through. It is all the extra moisture that will help us produce some of those scattered storms.

Our next solid chance of rain will not be here until the weekend. A solid cold front will be here this weekend. We will be tracking it for you!