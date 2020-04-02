Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Let our streak of warmer days begin

March had to show off on Monday & Tuesday with those ups and downs. The problem was the order in which they arrived. The cooler day was here on Tuesday and it carried over to Wednesday. Slowly, but surely we are working out of this cooler shot of air. It is this warmer stuff that we begin tracking later today.

As the warm-up continues, you will see highs running up the thermometer and reaching the 70s by the weekend. Another system will be pressing in on us this weekend and out ahead of it is where we find this major temperature spike. I think many of you have a good chance to see highs reach the mid and upper 70s.

Rain will return by Sunday. It is looking less like a washout and more of a nuisance to get the new week going. Many will encounter rounds of showers and storms once the first full week of April gets going.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!

