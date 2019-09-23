Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Light rain chances finally return



Temperatures should run a little cooler for the first part of the week. As the cold front begins to slip into Kentucky, it will bring our numbers down a little. It still looks like we will see highs above average for this part of September. In many cases, highs will push around the low and mid-80s. Don't expect this to bring a tremendous amount of rain. This will just barely wet the surface.

Another cold front will swing through on Thursday. It brings another light rainmaker. Once again, do not expect it to amount to much. I think this round will be followed up by another big sprawling area of high pressure. Guess what it does?! It will quickly push temperatures back up the thermometer into the hot levels. There is a good chance we reach 90 degrees again!

Fall begins today, but that is all that starts today! No Fall feel or all of the other pleasantries associated with the season.

