Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Light slushy snow arrives tonight

This cold air will interact with a wave of energy tonight & Saturday morning.

We will probably see temps hovering around 40 degrees this afternoon. The colder air will filter in tonight and lead us to a period of snow tonight and tomorrow morning. This system isn't big deal by any means, but it could slow things down for many of you on Saturday morning.

Here's what to expect:

- Snow moves in from west to east

- Start time will run between 9pm and 12am

- Best concentration of snow will be along I-64

- Very sharp cutoff on by northern & southern sides

- Snowfall will run around 1" to 4"

Another wave of energy will get here on Sunday. I think it will bring more rain than snow. It still needs to be watched for its impact.

