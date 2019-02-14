Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Light snow chances move in soon



Expect a very warm & breezy Valentine's Day. Most of you will find highs running in the mid and upper 50s by this afternoon. We are out in front of a system that will crank winds up and drive temps higher. This will make for a solid day in the world of weather. The only real issue will be the wind. You will see gusts reach 30-40 MPH or slightly higher at times.

That front will clear the commonwealth and another wave of energy will roll in along it. This system could bring some light snow to the region for Friday night & Saturday morning. It is our next mess-maker! As of this writing, I think that a bank of light accumulations will set-up right over the I-64 corridor. Areas just to the north and south of it will likely see some of that snow. It isn't a widespread north to south event. Just one small swath of light snow.

Those rain to snow chances will continue all the way through next week. It is a back and forth pattern that will remain locked in for us!