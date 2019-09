We will begin to heat things again this afternoon. Highs will come in around the low and mid-80s. Humidity will not be an important factor for us, so you should be fine. Just be prepared for the dry run to continue.

The next solid rain chance that we see is next week. A front will finally drop into Kentucky and pass through the region. It brings an organized rain chance, and it will take a decent bite out of our highs.

Have a great day!