Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Major Fall front brings frost potential for the weekend

Winds will begin picking up this afternoon. Those winds will eventually blow in some showers by tonight. Our rain chances will not be as impressive as earlier in the week. This go-around will be more about the chill rather than the rainfall.

Once we make it to the other side of the front, our highs will fall into the 50s for Saturday. Winds will remain a factor until the evening hours. So you will never get the full feel of the "warm" 50s. It will feel much cooler than that!

As the winds die down and the skies clear, our temperatures will drop! Sunday morning could be the first morning we reach frosty levels. I don't think that it is a widespread frost. It is mainly the patchy stuff.

Have a great day and an even better weekend!