Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Major system set to move across Kentucky



The next big player is here! Rounds of heavy rain will begin moving in today and remain in the area through tomorrow. During that time, we could see 1-3" of total rainfall with locally higher amounts. It is all a part of a system bringing rain with some much colder air to the region.

For those areas that will continue hosting Trick-Or-Treat on the regularly scheduled night, it will be tricky. Rain will hang around across eastern Kentucky for a little while longer. By that point, the colder air will catch up to the moisture. That could mean a few flakes fly!

A December feel will remain for the first weekend of November. Highs will only hover around the 40s.

Have a great day!