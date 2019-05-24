Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Memorial Day Weekend looks steamy & stormy



Steam and storms will keep rolling across Kentucky. Many of you will see highs running around 85-90 this weekend. When you consider humidity into the equation, it will feel like 90 or higher at times. This heat, everyone experiences! The scattered storm threat will be just that, scattered. There is a chance that many of you will not see a drop of rain.

It looks like the best zone of formation will be along and north of I-64. Chances will be even higher in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. You will find even more storms in those areas. We'll have to watch for some of those clusters to spill over into Kentucky.

It looks like a front will finally make it through Kentucky by the middle of next week. It will cause our temperatures to drop for Thursday. We are still a week away, but it's the only sign of change that I see in the entire 7-day.

Have a great weekend.