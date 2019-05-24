Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Memorial Day weekend features steam & storms

I know that Memorial Day is the unofficial start to Summer, but the true heat isn't supposed to be here. Steam and storms will keep rolling across Kentucky. Many of you will see highs running around 85-90 this weekend. When you consider humidity into the equation, it will feel like 90 or higher at times. This heat, everyone experiences! The scattered storm threat will be just that, scattered. There is a chance that many of you will not see a drop of rain.

It looks like the best zone of formation will be along and north of I-64. Chances will be even higher in Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. You will find even more storms in those areas. We'll have to watch for some of those clusters to spill over into Kentucky. There is also a chance that we see some of those turn a little strong on Sunday. The primary threats from those would be strong winds. Keep in mind that I am looking at it from a couple of days out. Those elements could change a little.

An honest to goodness front could get completely through Kentucky next week. It would be the first to do so in a while. We will probably see highs drop into the low 80s and even the upper 70s.

Have a great weekend.

