Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Mid-summer temps, hold steady



Humidity will increase to a significantly higher level around here. When that is added to our already hot temperatures, we will find heat index values at some pretty uncomfortable levels. Most of those values will run right around 90-95.

Since the humidity has increased, it could mean that we see scattered showers & storms develop during the afternoon hours. This threat will continue through the end of the week. These storms could keep temperatures down some. If you are under one of these storms, it will be quite a bit cooler compared to others near you.

A cold front will sweep through by the end of the week. It will shave a few degrees off of daytime highs. Those highs will still be above normal for this part of September.

