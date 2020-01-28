Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Midweek wintry weather threat

Temperatures will remain on the chillier side this afternoon. You might even see a few flakes of snow flying through the sky. These flakes shouldn't cause any significant issues. These will be more of a reminder that it is still winter than anything else.

A southern system will be closing in on us tomorrow. Moisture will stream in from our southern skies. It will likely encounter some cold enough air to bring snow to the area. These accumulations shouldn't be anything significant, but something to throw the weather world out of whack.

The final days of January will likely include more of the ups and down with temperatures. There is a strong indication that after we reach February, we will likely spike back to around 50.

Have a great day!