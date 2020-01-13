Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Milder temperatures keep coming

At the same time that we are running on the mild side, we are also tracking some rain chances — nothing like the heavy stuff we encountered over the weekend. The rounds on Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly on the lighter side. The best chance to even see those will be in southeastern Kentucky.

I expect that highs will make a return to the 50s and 60s a few days this week. Even as our next bog player begins to move in on us, its arrival will be at the end of the week. Rain will blow in on Friday night and linger through Saturday. This is the system that brings in some significantly colder air. All of us will see highs drop into the 30s and 40s by that time. There are some hints of snowflakes. Still, plenty of time to reach that point!

Have a great day!