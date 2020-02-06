Jim Caldwell's Forecast | More heavy rain before wintry weather



If you have been watching the weather this week, you know that we have been really concerned about high water potential. Chances of that showing up are higher in southern and eastern Kentucky. In those areas, they can't seem to catch a break! Rounds of heavy rain will be a little more likely down there.

The heavy rain threat will finally disappear from our maps. What comes next is the wintry weather! On the backside of this system, we expect snow to develop for us. It looks like we could see some accumulations from the initial change-over, but the better chance of that comes with the next round. We'll be watching it closely!

Have a great day!