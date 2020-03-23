Jim Caldwell's Forecast | More rounds of rain will come our way

Showers & storms will pass through our skies again today, Tuesday, early Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. So once again, we are looking at a soggy setup for Kentucky. I have seen some cases where the data suggest we'll get somewhere around 2-3" of total rainfall, and I have also had data spit out 5-6" of total rainfall. Either way, it will be wet out there this week.

There is already a SLIGHT Risk of severe weather out for parts of Kentucky on Tuesday. That means there is a heightened risk of stronger storms developing and impacting the region. It looks like we could see a squall line try to develop. The dynamics are there for strong winds and even an isolated risk for a tornado. It is Spring, so the driving force to make that happen is certainly there and available.

We will watch it all for you today and tomorrow.

It is Monday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!