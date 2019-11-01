Jim Caldwell's Forecast | November arrives with a December feel

Thursday's cold front blew through the region with rain, wind and even snowflakes on the tail end of it. The air has to be all kinds of cold on the backside to get that to happen. Generally, temperatures will hover in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. Numbers like that usually occur for early December highs.

We'll remain dry through the weekend. Nighttime temperatures will run around the freezing mark or even lower. Many of you will probably see lows running in the 20s. For all of those kids that will be trick-or-treating on Saturday night, it does look better than what we had on Halloween night.

Another front will wing in for Election Day. I think it arrives late enough that we don't have to worry much about it having an impact on voter turn-out.

Have a great day and an even better weekend.