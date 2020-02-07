Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Now for the wintry side of things

After seeing some significant flooding in southeastern Kentucky, we are now moving full steam ahead into winter weather. The backside of this system could put down a few inches of snow. Here are a few thoughts about it.

- Snowfall will come in around 1"-4"

- A layer of ice will develop under the snow

- Snow showers will linger all the way through Saturday

Once this moves out of the region, temperatures will climb again. So will the rain chances for next week. This pattern is extremely loaded. Not in the winter weather world, but in the rainy world.

Have a great day and a better weekend.