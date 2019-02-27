Jim Caldwell's Forecast | One more completely dry day



We are out a head of a system that will bring warmer temperatures today and colder temps tomorrow. Numbers on the south side of this system will be running in the 60s. This is an awesome looking day! It will begin to get a little breezy as the front begins to close in on us. It is a true spring-like look & feel!

The cold front part of this system will move through on Wednesday night/early Thursday. It will get rid of those 60s and replace them with 30s. Showers will also press in on Kentucky. Most of it will be on the lighter side. This front will not make it all the way through Kentucky. When a disturbance rides along it, it could bring a brief wintry mix in central and northern parts of Kentucky.

A late weekend system is looking more impressive. We still have plenty of time on this one, but it has all the makings of a late snowmaker for our region. It is one that we will have to watch for you.

Have a Wonderful Wednesday!