Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Our next mess is here

A wave of energy will keep pushing rain into Kentucky today. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side this afternoon & evening. Highs will probably run somewhere around 40-45 degrees with the rain. That is a pretty chilly rain!

Saturday will include rain and snow. Those cold showers will keep sweeping across Kentucky. Once the cold air catches up on the tail end of this round, we'll see some snowflakes. You won't have to deal with that round very long at all.

Another wave will be on the move by Sunday night. This system will impact several states and produce some hefty snow for some. We are one of those locations that will have to watch everything very carefully. The European model has been pushing some higher totals in for Sun-Tue. We will have to wait and see what that means.

Have a great day & weekend!