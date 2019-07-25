Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Our nice stuff keeps going



High pressure will keep running the show around here. The flow of dry air will keep pushing into and across Kentucky today. I do think that we have more widespread 80s this afternoon. By 80s, I mean just like 80-82 degrees. This is really good stuff!

Some changes begin to develop for the weekend. I think showers & storms will begin to increase as the temperatures follow suit. This is nothing like the heat of this past weekend. We are only tracking normal July heat until some other big weather players arrive.

Keep smiling and enjoy these very nice days!