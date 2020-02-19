Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern calms down for most of you

We are now on the other side of a cold front. The first thing that we will notice is the temperatures have dropped. These numbers will get even worse on Thursday. That isn't the only thing of interest for Thursday.

On Thursday, something interesting tries to find us! A southern system is trying its best to throw some moisture into our skies. Temperatures will be cold enough to support SNOW. However, the moisture might be limited to eastern Kentucky. There could be some accumulation for some areas close to the Tennessee and Virginia Stateline.

The rest of us will experience a decent dry stretch of weather. It looks like we will see roughly four and a half days of dry weather. This would be the most prolonged dry period of 2020. The last comparable period was back in December when we were dry from December 18th-26th.

Enjoy!