Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern is about to get active

The first thing we will see from this next system is the scattered activity. A few showers & storms will develop this afternoon. While that is happening, winds will be gusting up to 35-40 MPH. Most of that will be happening long before the solid soaking of rain arrives. Temperatures will soar into the 60s this afternoon.

The cold front will make it to the Kentucky and Tennessee state line. It will park right there while another round of rain moves in along it. This next wave of energy will throw widespread rains across Kentucky. Expect a very messy look tomorrow and for Saturday.

As this system pulls away it could end as a few snowflakes.

Have a great day!