Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern is active again



Rounds of showers & even some thunderstorms will be on the move today. You will occasionally see some locally heavy rains associated with some of these rounds. Before you know it, this round will move out and we become quiet.

This setup will feature several ups and downs with the rain chances. A series of fronts will push in and out of the commonwealth this week. Most of tonight and Wednesday look absolutely fine. Once we cross over into Thursday, our next round will surge into Kentucky. It will likely be with us through the afternoon hours on Friday.

The dry period from Friday night will not last long. Once again, another round of showers & storms will push through the region. While this is s pretty wet run in the world of weather, it also has quite a few dry hours.

We'll be watching it very closely.