Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern looks extremely loaded

This pattern is nasty! From all of the heavy rain to the snow that is trying to come together for the weekend. First things first, the substantial rain threat will continue for us later today. I think we see a decent period without the solid soaking of rain. As the next wave of energy gets set to move across Kentucky, the rain will fill in again.

As the rain gets going, again, expect to see more creeks, streams, and rivers begin to appear a little fuller. Low lying areas that typically deal with highwater issues during times of heavy rain will see just that! There is a strong indication that by the time we end the steady rain, we'll pick up around 5 to 6 inches of total rainfall. This is for the entire event, so that includes what has already fallen plus even more.

Cold air will catch up to us. It has an excellent opportunity to try to get the snow flying. The first flakes that fly will be from the light stuff on the backside of our system. Our better chance will come from the second wave that gets those flakes to flying. That wave arrives on Saturday! It has all kinds of potential to be our most significant snow of the season.

We have so much going on in the world of weather right now! We will keep you posted.