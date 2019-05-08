Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern set to become very active

Our pattern is about to shift in a big way out there. We will go from this summer-like feel to daily thunderstorms very soon. If we see much of anything out there this evening, it will be mainly scattered. Most of you will be able to enjoy another day of highs in the 80s.

A strong cold front will finally move into Kentucky on Thursday. It will bring strong to severe thunderstorms when it gets here. Most of this activity will happen during the afternoon and evening hours. It looks like the primary severe threat will be strong winds. This system will have plenty of moisture, so it could mean that we see some heavy rains as well.

Showers will linger on Friday. This front will stretch across Kentucky during that time. A wave of energy will roll along the front and trigger even more rain on Saturday. Those rounds of rain will be with us on Sunday too. Temperatures will take a big hit and dip down around the low to mid-60s.

Have a great day!