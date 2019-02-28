Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern shifts back to Winter



Some showers will be moving through the region today. There is still a small chance that we see a wintry mix this evening across northern parts of our area. I am not convinced that it will be a big deal though. Plain old rain will steal the show!

The weekend is the most interesting part of this forecast. On Saturday evening a wave will approach with some rain that pushes in here past midnight. Chilly showers and a mix will lead the way. Colder air will find us! Rain will make a switch to some snow. This could give us a shot at some accumulation. After we get the snow on the ground the cold really intensifies. Highs will hover in the low and mid 20s with teens at night. Throw in the wind and the wind chill readings will dip into the single digits.

We might get to the single digits anyway. If we can get some snow on the ground, we will get to those single digits. Remember, that's the first week of March with that kind of cold.