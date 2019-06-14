Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern shifts back to wet very soon



If you want to grill out for dad, do it today or Saturday. Both days look very nice. I think there is a catch with Saturday. You might encounter a late-day shower or storm. Most of us will get through the day just fine.

A frontal boundary will stall out north of Kentucky. We will track multiple rounds of showers & thunderstorms along that boundary. Most of the activity will stay just north of us. However, it will begin to spill over at times starting Sunday and lasting through the week. At no point do I think that it is a washout. It just looks like we could track a looming threat of rain.

Once those showers get started, they keep coming!

Have a great day!