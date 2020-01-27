Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern shows plenty of potential



There is a shower maker out there for today's forecast. We do not expect much to come from this early week setup. A few showers, but that's about it!

I have two scenarios for the final days of January 2020.

Scenario 1

If all goes well, we will end the month of January with very few issues. Expect nights to reach freezing and days to hover in the normal territory. That means you see highs in the low to mid-40s.

Scenario 2

Nothing goes right! LOL. We are riding the line with a system on Wednesday. It appears to get pushed south of Kentucky and out of our way. Then, it doesn't! Some of the data shows that we could see it hold together and bring some snow to the region. Not a shutdown system, but enough to get those roads messy for you.

There you have two very general scenarios for the middle of the week. Now, we are facing a similar struggle for the weekend. It has a little more potential than the midweek run. I think that go-around might actually have a high impact for a lot of folks. Not just Kentucky, but along the east coast. I am going to give it a couple of days before we dig too deeply into it.

Have a great day!