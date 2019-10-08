Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern stays dry for a few days

Sunshine will be back this afternoon. We are on the other side of the cold front, so naturally, it will be cooler. I expect highs to run around 70. This puts us right around an average level.

We'll keep the warmer temps coming for a few days. Most of us will get back in the 70-75 degree range for most of the week. Since we picked up a decent amount of rainfall, I don't feel as guilty trying to enjoy these dry & warm days. I expect it to remain very nice.

Another cold front will begin rolling in on Friday and Saturday. It brings some pretty chilly showers to the region. Not only will the showers be chilly, but frost could be an issue with this new airmass.

Have a great day!