Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Pattern turns active soon



This is another really nice day rolling out there for you. It will be all sunshine with some late-day clouds. We find ourselves out in front of another system. This is a weak one, but it has enough cooler air with it to change things up for the weekend. Shower chances will increase as this energy begins to move across Kentucky.

This next system will not bring a tremendous amount of rainfall. It is more of a pattern shifter. I expect temperatures to remain on the milder side until that energy pushes through the region. Temps will be dropping through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

Next week has my full attention! There is a strong system coming together for Sunday night-Tuesday night. At first, it looks to bring wind and rain. Once the colder air catches up, on the backside, snow will begin to fall. I don't just mean cold air, I am thinking Arctic air will invade. Plenty to watch!