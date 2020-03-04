Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Piecing together a partial dry streak



It looks beautiful in our area today. I expect more sunshine and some very mild temperatures. I think it picks up where yesterday afternoon/evening left off. It was delightful!

Our southern system is still something I am watching for Thursday. It still has the potential to throw some showers in southeastern Kentucky. Not everyone will see that activity. Even those chances are looking a little smaller. A cold front drops in late Thursday night and enhances our chances of some showers for Friday. It could get cold enough for a few flakes of snow. SO this little hiccup takes the wind out of our dry pattern sails.

The weekend looks fantastic!