Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Potent storm swings in this week



The next couple of days will likely remain calm. Temperatures will probably run above average for a few days. Most of you will find your thermometers topping out around the 40-45 degree range this afternoon. It might come in a little cooler than Tuesday.

I keep seeing a slowdown with this next system. It is the system that has all of this milder air out ahead of it. There is a solid chance that we see highs run well into the 50s. Most likely, those numbers will hover around 55. The slowdown will allow us to have more time to reach those milder levels. This slower look will keep Thursday on the dry side. Some of our far western counties have a shot to see rain late in the day. I am not impressed by those chances.

The slower this setup looks, the more likely the heaviest rain will fall mainly west of our region. I am not saying we don't get in on some of that activity, but with this look, it has a better chance to stay away from most of us.

Here are a few things I am looking at with this round.

- Heavy rounds of rain

- Winds gusting around 50MPH

- Strong storms possible

As you see, those three things are enough to keep us all very busy! We might even see highs reach the upper 60s and some low 70s on Saturday! Two years ago, we set tied a record high of 66 degrees for Saturday. There is a strong chance that we could break that record this weekend.

The pattern is loaded, and we are watching it every step of the way!