Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Quick shot of cold air



Highs will be running around the upper 20s and low 30s. If you reach something other than freezing, you will be lucky. Winds will remain on the breezy side, and that means you will see wind chill readings run around 10-15 degrees.

This round of cold will not be here very long at all. We will begin creeping up the thermometer again on Thursday. We will fall below normal with highs only reaching 40. We are taking baby-steps to our next push of milder air.

By the time we reach the weekend, our temperatures will push 45-50 degrees for most of us. I feel this warm shot of air will continue to dominate. There is a strong indication that it will be around next week.