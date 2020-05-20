Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rain chances continue through the end of the week



We'll track a daily chance of showers & storms all the way through Friday. I don't think that we see anything as constant as we did with Monday & Tuesday. Those rounds were nearly non-stop! It is all that rain that brought us some of those high-water issues. Some of you could be in the thick of it for a few more days. In areas experiencing river flooding, you can expect it to take a few days before the water goes completely back down to normal levels.

The end of the week and the weekend will feature highs returning to near and above normal. It is also during that time that our big area of low pressure will lose its influence on our region. I even think that most of your Saturday will be dry. You will see highs run up to around 80 to 85 degrees before the next rounds of rain arrive.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we've got this!

