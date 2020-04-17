Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Rain chances roll in again

This next cold front will bring another round of showers. We will see that this afternoon and evening. I don't think that it will be a significant amount of rain, but there is more cold air pushing in behind it. I believe that there will be a few snowflakes fly when it wraps-up on Saturday morning.

I think there will be a solid period of dry time show up for us this weekend. It looks like the morning hours on Saturday through the evening hours on Sunday will be mainly dry. Temperatures will hover around the upper 50s on Saturday and make a run well into the 60s on Sunday.

Next week's pattern looks a lot milder. The problem with the warmer temperatures will be rounds of rain. Nearly every day next week will have a shot of showers & storms. It won't be a day that you can enjoy much of anything outside.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. Take care of each other; we've got this!